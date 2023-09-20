Exploring the Main Media Center of the Hangzhou Asian Games

People's Daily Online) 16:44, September 20, 2023

The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 19th Asian Games officially commenced operations on Sept. 18. The MMC includes various facilities, such as the Main News Center, International Broadcasting Center, and Service Center, providing daily 24-hour services to registered media personnel.

In collaboration with the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, Zhejiang Chinese Medical University has established a Chinese Medicine and Culture Experience Center within the Main Media Center, covering 165 square meters. Media personnel worldwide can participate in interactive games, explore Chinese traditional medicine, and even schedule appointments with professional massage therapists to alleviate fatigue.

The Main Media Center also offers a tea culture experience activity where media personnel can unwind and partake in traditional tea culture.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)