Cradle of Civilization: Leifeng Pagoda

Ecns.cn) 15:42, September 18, 2023

The Leifeng Pagoda, located on the south bank of the world-famous West Lake in Hangzhou, is nearly a household name in China, thanks to the popular folk tale, "The Legend of the White Snake." The pagoda collapsed in 1924 and was rebuilt in 2002. It stands as the landmark of Hangzhou and is noted as one of the Ten Scenes of West Lake.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)