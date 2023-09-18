Home>>
Cradle of Civilization: Leifeng Pagoda
(Ecns.cn) 15:42, September 18, 2023
The Leifeng Pagoda, located on the south bank of the world-famous West Lake in Hangzhou, is nearly a household name in China, thanks to the popular folk tale, "The Legend of the White Snake." The pagoda collapsed in 1924 and was rebuilt in 2002. It stands as the landmark of Hangzhou and is noted as one of the Ten Scenes of West Lake.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.