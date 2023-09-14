We Are China

Stunning night view of West Lake Scenic Area in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:49, September 14, 2023

West Lake Scenic Area is illuminated by colorful lights in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Hangzhou upgraded the landscape lighting to welcome the upcoming 19th Asian Games.

