Trending in China | Hangzhou Cuisine: Fresh, tender, fragrant and rich
(People's Daily App) 16:31, August 22, 2023
As one of the Eight Great Cuisines of China, Hangzhou cuisine is characterized by freshness and sweetness. Most of the ingredients in preparing Hangzhou cuisine are related to West Lake, like lotus root and West Lake water shield.
