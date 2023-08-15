Trending in China | Making tofu

Tofu is a creamy, high-protein, low-fat soy product typically sold in blocks. Tofu is also high in calcium and iron. It's made from soybeans, water, and a coagulant or curdling agent, and absorbs flavors such as spices, sauces, and marinades.

