Trending in China | Making tofu
(People's Daily App) 15:29, August 15, 2023
Tofu is a creamy, high-protein, low-fat soy product typically sold in blocks. Tofu is also high in calcium and iron. It's made from soybeans, water, and a coagulant or curdling agent, and absorbs flavors such as spices, sauces, and marinades.
