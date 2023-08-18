Home>>
Trending in China | Dandelion Delight: Unlock its hidden flavors
By Li Zhuoman (People's Daily App) 15:29, August 18, 2023
Remember those childhood summer days picking these beautiful weeds? They're now tea sips and tasty dishes in China! Get a taste of nostalgia and flavor!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
