Local taxi driver showcases Hangzhou's hospitality with enthusiasm and language skills

People's Daily Online) 14:04, August 14, 2023

“To all the cab drivers in Hangzhou: it's time to upgrade our city by hosting the Asian Games! If you want to know more information about Hangzhou, follow me and let's go!”

These words came from Zhou Zhen, a local taxi driver in Hangzhou, the capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province. To many foreign visitors, he's more than just a driver; he's a civic diplomatic ambassador and tour guide. Aside from his routine job, Zhou also volunteers as an English teacher in his community.

A photo shows Zhou Zhen introducing Hangzhou to foreign visitors. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Zhou's interactions with foreign visitors led him to develop his English-speaking skills. He believes the best way to learn English is to have “thick skin” and speak as much as possible. “I don't care what kind of English (I am speaking). If you can express your thoughts and I can understand, then that's perfect English,” Zhou explained.

As a volunteer English teacher, Zhou has ignited a passion for English learning among local volunteers. He shares his experiences learning and using English during classes organized by local community. Inspired by Zhou's enthusiasm, many volunteers have engaged in mock scenarios with him to practice their skills.

A photo shows Zhou Zhen teaching English to local volunteers in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Zhou cites aspiration, fondness, and persistence as his guiding principles when reflecting on his volunteer teaching. His love of his work led him to apply for an English tour guide credential in 2007. Eight years later, he became a true “Hangzhou Ambassador” during the “Hangzhou China Global Tour” in 2015.

“I love teaching English in the local community because, in addition to helping others, it fulfills my sense of accomplishment. I hope our city can become more international by enabling more volunteers, especially our senior citizens, to speak a foreign language. I also hope that they can communicate proactively with foreign visitors and offer as much help as possible during the Asian Games,” Zhou said.

