Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 09:43, July 26, 2023

Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2023. In summer, the blossoming lotus flowers are a must-see for visitors to Hangzhou's West Lake. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A light-vented bulbul rests on a lotus flower in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2023. In summer, the blossoming lotus flowers are a must-see for visitors to Hangzhou's West Lake. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2023. In summer, the blossoming lotus flowers are a must-see for visitors to Hangzhou's West Lake. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2023. In summer, the blossoming lotus flowers are a must-see for visitors to Hangzhou's West Lake. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2023. In summer, the blossoming lotus flowers are a must-see for visitors to Hangzhou's West Lake. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2023. In summer, the blossoming lotus flowers are a must-see for visitors to Hangzhou's West Lake. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)