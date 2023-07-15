Hangzhou Asian Para Games medals unveiled with 100 days to go

Xinhua) 09:53, July 15, 2023

Handout photo released on July 14, 2023 shows the medals "Osmanthus Grace" of the 4th Asian Para Games. Hangzhou celebrated the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 4th Asian Para Games on July 14 with the unveiling of the medals for the game. (Hangzhou 2022/Handout via Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, July 14 (Xinhua) -- With 100 days remaining before the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, the design of the medals and the materials to be used at award ceremonies were revealed on Friday at an event held at Fuyang Water Sports Center.

The medals, named "Osmanthus Grace," draw inspiration from Liangzhu Jade and the sweet osmanthus, Hangzhou's city flower that blooms in the fall. The design embodies the sportsmanship of reaching great heights through diligence and self-challenge.

The obverse of the medal features the emblem of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games at the center, encircled by osmanthus flowers.

On the reverse, the emblem of the Asian Paralympic Committee is at the heart, surrounded by Braille denoting the 4th Asian Para Games gold/silver/bronze medal.

In line with the green concept of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, the medals will be affixed to a hand-stitched ribbon crafted using brocade jacquard technology and environmentally friendly printing techniques. A bridge-shaped buckle at the top echoes the Jiangnan characteristics of the water town and bridge town.

Medals for the 4th Asian Para Games "Osmanthus Grace" are unveiled in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province on July 14, 2023. Hangzhou celebrated the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 4th Asian Para Games on July 14 with the unveiling of the medals for the game. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

