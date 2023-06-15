We Are China

Hangzhou attracts travel enthusiasts with cultural and natural charm

Xinhua) 09:26, June 15, 2023

Intangible cultural heritage products are on display during an activity marking the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Yue opera artists rehearse in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A performance is staged during a cultural event in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows the interior of a museum on the historical sites of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Jingshan Tea Ceremony is performed during an activity marking the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A performance is staged during a cultural event in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A Zhejiang-style Guqin performance is staged during an activity marking the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows the interior of a museum on the historical sites of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tourists stroll along the Southern Song Imperial Street in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy blossoms by boat in the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists enjoy lotus flowers in the West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 11, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists stroll along the Southern Song Imperial Street in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on May 31, 2023 shows the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows the Southern Song Imperial Street in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People watch a performance at a scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Actors in traditional Chinese costumes are pictured during a cultural event in the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A man visits a museum on the historical sites of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A man visits a museum on the Southern Song Imperial Street in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023.

Hangzhou with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty has established itself as a must-visit city for travel enthusiasts. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)