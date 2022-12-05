Home>>
Snowy West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
(People's Daily App) 15:01, December 05, 2022
Snowflakes drift down on the West Lake scenic area, offering a pristine winter view of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Photography enthusiast takes aerial pictures of buildings in Hangzhou that resemble numbers
- 1st overseas Hangzhou Asian Games fun run kicks off in Cambodian capital
- Public enjoying Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games venues
- Buses featuring Chinese virtue unveiled in Hangzhou
- Hangzhou branch of China's national archives available for reservation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.