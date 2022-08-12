Buses featuring Chinese virtue unveiled in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:02, August 12, 2022

A bus featuring traditional Chinese filial piety is unveiled in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The 8th Chinese Filial Piety Cultural Festival will kick off on Aug. 13, 2022 in Hangzhou. The festival is aimed at promoting filial piety, a Chinese term used to show respect and care for one's parents and ancestors.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)