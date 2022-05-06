Home>>
Hangzhou dressed up for upcoming Asian Games
(Ecns.cn) 13:28, May 06, 2022
Mascots for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games attract visitors in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Hangzhou is ready for the upcoming Asian Games which will be held from Sept 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou.
