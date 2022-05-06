We Are China

Hangzhou dressed up for upcoming Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 13:28, May 06, 2022

Mascots for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games attract visitors in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Hangzhou is ready for the upcoming Asian Games which will be held from Sept 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou.

