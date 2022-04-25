Home>>
Night view of Hangzhou Esports Center
(Ecns.cn) 11:17, April 25, 2022
Aerial photo shows night view of China Hangzhou Esports Center, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2022. The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
