Aerial view of Pengbu Bridge in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 08:27, April 21, 2022

Drone photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a high-speed train running pass the renovated Pengbu Bridge, a reconstruction project along the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Conventional Expressway, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Yixin)

The 1,350.8-meter-long bridge has an elevated expressway at the upper level and a double-track expressway at the lower level. It is expected to open to traffic before the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022.

