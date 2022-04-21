Home>>
Aerial view of Pengbu Bridge in Hangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 08:27, April 21, 2022
Drone photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a high-speed train running pass the renovated Pengbu Bridge, a reconstruction project along the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Conventional Expressway, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Yixin)
The 1,350.8-meter-long bridge has an elevated expressway at the upper level and a double-track expressway at the lower level. It is expected to open to traffic before the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
