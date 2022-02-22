Hangzhou citizens celebrate 200-day countdown to 2022 Asia Games

Ecns.cn) 15:20, February 22, 2022

Photo taken on Feb.21, 2022 shows citizens celebrate the 200-day countdown to the 19th Asia Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 (Hangzhou Asian Games) is scheduled to take place in east China's Hangzhou City from September 10 to 25.

