Hangzhou citizens celebrate 200-day countdown to 2022 Asia Games
(Ecns.cn) 15:20, February 22, 2022
Photo taken on Feb.21, 2022 shows citizens celebrate the 200-day countdown to the 19th Asia Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 (Hangzhou Asian Games) is scheduled to take place in east China's Hangzhou City from September 10 to 25.
