Night view of Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium

Ecns.cn) 08:54, December 22, 2021

The logo of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 is displayed at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium shows the lighting effect of the 2022 Asian Games theme on Monday. The stadium has been renovated and will host football matches during the Games.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)