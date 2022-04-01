We Are China

Venues of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

Xinhua) 08:00, April 01, 2022

Areial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022, shows a view of China Hangzhou Esports Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2021, shows a view of Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Areial photo taken on March 11, 2022, shows a view of Fuyang Water Sports Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on March 29, 2022, shows Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian (from L to R), mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, in Tonglu Equestrian Centre, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Areial photo taken on March 28, 2022, shows a view of Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhou Hengzhong/Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on Sep. 28, 2021, shows a view of Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on March 23, 2022, shows a view of Shaoxing Baseball &Softball Sports Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022, shows a view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, the main stadium of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Areial photo taken on March 31, 2022, shows a view of Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Areial photo taken on July 21, 2021, shows a view of Wenzhou Dragon Boat Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on March 30, 2022, shows a view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Areial photo taken on March 13, 2021, shows a view of Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on Sep. 23, 2021, shows a view of Qiantang Roller Sports Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sep. 25, 2021, shows a view of Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Areial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021, shows a view of Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on March 23, 2022, shows a view of Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on March 29, 2022, shows a view of Tonglu Equestrian Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Areial photo taken on Sep. 10, 2021, shows a view of Lin'an Sports Culture &Exhibition Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 12, 2021, shows a view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Areial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2021, shows a view of China Hangzhou Esports Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sep. 22, 2021, shows a view of Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Areial photo taken on March 28, 2022, shows a view of Huanglong Sports Centre Swimming &Diving Centre, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Areial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2021, shows a view of Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 12, 2021, shows a view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Areial photo taken on March 30, 2022, shows a view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium and Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, venues of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

