1,000 drones illuminate night sky to welcome 19th Asia Games
(Ecns.cn) 15:08, February 22, 2022
Over 1,000 illuminated drones display a pattern of "Heart to Heart, @Future" in the night sky above the West Lake to welcome the 200-day countdown to the 19th Asia Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 21,2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The light show plus a music performance attracted many citizens to join the celebration.
