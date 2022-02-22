1,000 drones illuminate night sky to welcome 19th Asia Games

Ecns.cn) 15:08, February 22, 2022

Over 1,000 illuminated drones display a pattern of "Heart to Heart, @Future" in the night sky above the West Lake to welcome the 200-day countdown to the 19th Asia Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 21,2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The light show plus a music performance attracted many citizens to join the celebration.

