300 flight attendants trained for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 09:08, March 16, 2022

Photo shows flight attendants of Zhejiang Loong Airlines undergoing rigorous posture training, March 14, 2022. A total of 300 flight attendants received an etiquette training, including 13 courses for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, which will be held from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

