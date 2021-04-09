Three major venues for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games completed

People's Daily Online) 13:13, April 09, 2021

Construction of three major venues for the 19th Asian Games to be held in September 2022 in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province, has been completed, and have now formally moved from the construction to service phase, according to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

Photo shows the interior of the main indoor stadium for the 19th Asian Games to be held in September 2022 in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo/Jin Zhongyao)

Covering an area of 580,000 square meters, the three venues include the main indoor stadium, an indoor natatorium, a comprehensive training center, and related supporting facilities. The indoor stadium has 18,000 seats, and the natatorium has a seating capacity of 6,000.

The stadium and natatorium are connected to form a single building, which is the world’s largest building with nonlinear design formed by two venues. The comprehensive training center is in the shape of cong, jade tubes with quadrilateral exteriors. It represents the largest building in the world that resembles cong, which is a typical type of jade object unearthed from the Liangzhu Archaeological Site in Hangzhou.

A night view of the main indoor stadium and natatorium for the 19th Asian Games to be held in September 2022 in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province. The stadium and natatorium were connected to form a single building. (Photo/Jin Zhongyao)

During the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the main stadium will be used to hold basketball games, and will also be converted into a venue for other sporting events including ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating, and curling.

Photo taken by unmanned aerial vehicle shows an aerial view of the main indoor stadium and natatorium for the 19th Asian Games, to be held in September 2022 in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province. The two venues are connected to form a single building. (Photo/Jin Zhongyao)

The natatorium will be used to stage events like swimming, diving, and synchronized swimming, while the comprehensive training center will serve as a training venue for five major games including basketball, wrestling, volleyball, taekwondo, and handball.

Photo shows the interior of the natatorium for the 19th Asian Games, to be held in September 2022 in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo/Jin Zhongyao)

Eye-catching Chinese characters displayed in the venue for the 19th Asian Games, to be held in September 2022 in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province, show the organizer’s concept of prioritizing green, intelligence, frugality and civilization throughout the preparations for and holding of the Asian Games. (Photo/Jin Zhongyao)

