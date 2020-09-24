Hangzhou 2022 unveils pictograms for 19th Asian Games

Pictograms of the different events were unveiled on September 22, 2020 during the two-year countdown celebrations for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) on Tuesday unveiled pictograms for the Games, and initiated a global appeal for the slogan for the volunteers.

According to the organizers, the pictograms, covering the 40 sports and 59 disciplines of the 2022 Asiad, were developed by the same team that designed the emblem 'Tides Surging,' all of which feature smooth lines and dynamic graphs.

The pictograms will appear in a variety of scenes including competitions, venue signs, promotion, broadcasting and souvenirs.

The HAGOC also started a global appeal for the slogan for the volunteers. Applicants can submit their proposal online, by post or on site to the HAGOC office over the next five weeks.

Thursday also saw the launch ceremony of an Asiad-themed documentary and the application of a WeChat mini-program that offers information on ticket sales, food, accomodation, transportation, famous cites and shopping in the host and co-host cities.