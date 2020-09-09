OCA Coordination Committee praises Hangzhou 2022 progress

HANGZHOU, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Coordination Committee for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou praised the progress made by the Chinese organizers with the Games set to mark its two-year countdown on Thursday.

"The OCA is very happy with the excellent progress and achievements of HAGOC. Time is short, the challenge is huge but we are confident that we will make it the best Asian Games in history and the best model for multi-sport events in the world," OCA director General Husain Al-Musallam said on Tuesday during the third Coordination Committee virtual meeting joined by representatives from the OCA and the HAGOC.

The HAGOC submitted at the meeting the first proposal for events under the 40 confirmed sports and Games schedule, and reported on technical representative appointments, anti-doping and medical care, venues and athlete villages, marketing and promotion for the Games among other related issues. The modalities for the participation of Oceania athletes, who will join the Asiad for an historic first time, was also discussed.

"Under the support of the OCA and the guidance from the General Administration of Sport of China, we are confident to present the world an Asian Games that has Chinese grandeur, Zhejiang style, Hangzhou flavor and is shared by all," vowed Chen Weiqiang, Vice Mayor of Hangzhou and Deputy Secretary General of HAGOC.

According to the organizers, the construction of the 53 competition venues and athlete villages are on schedule despite the impact brought by the pandemic and the majority of the venues are expected to be finished by March 2021.

The Chairman of the Coordination Committee, OCA Life Vice President Raja Randhir Singh expressed his confidence in Hangzhou 2022: "There is no doubt in my mind that we will have a great Asian Games - one of the finest we have had. The way the organizing committee is working and the way we are cooperating together, even though we cannot visit Hangzhou at this moment, is a very positive sign for the future."

The 19th Asian Games will be held from September 10-25, 2022 in Hangzhou, and will be the third Asian Games to take place in China following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.