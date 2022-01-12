Drone performance staged in Hangzhou for 2022 Asian Games countdown

Ecns.cn) 11:03, January 12, 2022

Photo shows the drone performance in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, January 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Hangzhou started the normalized drone performance for the countdown of the 2022 Asian Games on Tuesday. Patterns like the event's mascots, torch and countdown numbers debuted over the venues of the 2022 Asian Games.

