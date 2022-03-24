Drone show staged in Hangzhou to mark 200-day countdown to Hangzhou Asian Para Games

March 24, 2022

Drones perform in the night sky over Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2022. A spectacular drone show was held Wednesday to mark the 200-day countdown to the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022, which is scheduled to open in Hangzhou on October 9. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

