Yuyue superhighway opens to traffic for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 13:37, March 31, 2022

Drone photo shows a view of Yuyue superhighway in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, March 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Serive/Wang Gang)

The Yuyue superhighway opens to traffic on Wednesday. With a total length of 20.9 kilometers, it is the country's first expressway that incorporates support for autonomous vehicles.

