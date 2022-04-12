Hangzhou offers quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during COVID-19 resurgence

A staff member prepares daily necessities at a quarantine room in a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People to be quarantined arrive at a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Medics put on protective suits in a quarantine hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Staff members and medics work in a quarantine hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member disinfects luggage of people to be quarantined outside a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member delivers daily necessities to quarantine rooms in a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Medics check medical supplies in a quarantine hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

