Hangzhou offers quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during COVID-19 resurgence
A staff member prepares daily necessities at a quarantine room in a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.
Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
People to be quarantined arrive at a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.
Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Medics put on protective suits in a quarantine hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.
Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Staff members and medics work in a quarantine hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022.
The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.
Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A staff member disinfects luggage of people to be quarantined outside a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.
Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A staff member delivers daily necessities to quarantine rooms in a hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.
Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Medics check medical supplies in a quarantine hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Hangzhou has offered quarantine rooms to aid Shanghai during its COVID-19 resurgence. The rooms are being used to isolate people who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.
Humanistic care has been strengthened at isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling and personalized services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. uptick of COVID-19 cases concerning but not surprising: expert
- Chinese envoy calls for true multilateralism in fight against COVID-19
- Tianjin sends TCM medical team to aid Shanghai in battle against COVID-19
- Shanghai going all out to ensure productivity amid epidemic
- Driverless vehicles make deliveries in Shanghai amid recent COVID-19 outbreak
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.