U.S. uptick of COVID-19 cases concerning but not surprising: expert

Xinhua) 08:36, April 12, 2022

People walk on Times Square in New York, the United States, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

Most areas of the country have low community levels of COVID-19, and it is hopeful that the nation is not to see a large surge in hospitalizations or deaths.

NEW YORK, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The uptick in new U.S. coronavirus cases in recent days is concerning, but not yet cause for alarm, and officials were monitoring it "very, very carefully," said Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, on Sunday.

Across the country, there are more than 30,700 new virus cases being reported each day, on average, a 2 percent increase from two weeks ago. Some regions and cities, including New York City and Washington, D.C., are experiencing sharper increases, reported The New York Times.

In New York City, cases have increased nearly 50 percent over the past two weeks, and several officials and Broadway stars have recently tested positive. Several lawmakers and Biden administration officials in Washington have recently tested positive, too.

Fauci told ABC's "This Week" that this rise is not surprising, given the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 and the easing of many public health measures, such as mask mandates, across the country.

However, he noted, most areas of the country have low community levels of COVID-19, and it is hopeful that the nation is not to see a large surge in hospitalizations or deaths, which lag behind new cases and are still declining nationwide.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)