Hangzhou branch of China's national archives available for reservation

Xinhua) 17:00, August 01, 2022

HANGZHOU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hangzhou branch of the China National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, is available for reservation from Monday.

The Hangzhou branch, located in the Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, is dedicated to chinoiserie and China's traditional culture. It is adjacent to the ruins of Liangzhu ancient city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

It is a venue integrating a library, museum, art gallery, archive, and exhibition venue, whose core functions are collection, exhibition, research, and communication.

Exhibits at the branch will include four theme exhibitions and one digital exhibition. These will display collections featuring the socialist construction achievements and cultural research projects in Zhejiang, as well as stories and thoughts of the historical celebrities in the province.

The China National Archives of Publications and Culture, headquartered in Beijing, opened on July 30. They shoulder the country's cultural mission and promote mutual learning between civilizations.

The China National Archives of Publications and Culture has three branches in the cities of Xi'an, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)