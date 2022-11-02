Photography enthusiast takes aerial pictures of buildings in Hangzhou that resemble numbers

People's Daily Online) 16:52, November 02, 2022

A photography enthusiast from Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province has spent one month taking aerial photos of 10 buildings that resemble the numbers "0" to "9", giving a distinctive perspective from which to appreciate the city’s beauty.

Zhou Jiawei, 29, is a native of Hangzhou. After he saw aerial photos of buildings which resemble numbers in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, he wanted to take similar aerial photos of buildings in his own city to record its beauty from this angle.

Zhou Jiawei (Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

He first searched for buildings that resembled the numbers from "0" to "9" on a map app and then marked them. He found that some of the buildings he had marked on the map app didn't resemble the real buildings, but Zhou generally had good luck, and eventually took 10 pictures while having to go to about 12 or 13 locations throughout the whole process.

It took Zhou less time to snap the 10 aerial pictures than to look for the right buildings and wait for sunny days to be able to take the pictures. However, this was precisely the reason why the whole process of photographing the buildings was meaningful and full of fun for him.

After Zhou posted the pictures on social media, they drew widespread discussion. As many photography enthusiasts said that they also wanted to take pictures like these, Zhou said that he had only been taking aerial pictures for three months and started to learn photography just one year ago.

"I majored in architecture as an undergraduate, and after graduating from university, I became a designer. Now, I work for a company that assigns me work related to taking aerial pictures. This is how I started to develop the hobby. I think as long as you put sincere effort into it, you can do it," Zhou said.

An aerial view of Binjiang Stadium in Hangzhou which resembles the number "0". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of a residential community in Hangzhou which resembles the number "1". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of a primary school in Hangzhou which resembles the number "2". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of a dormitory building at Yuquan Campus of Zhejiang University which resembles the number "3". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of an affiliated school of the College of Education, Zhejiang University, which resembles the number "4". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of a dormitory building for international students at Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University which resembles the number "5". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music which resembles the number "6". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of Zhijiang No.1 Middle School which resembles the number "7". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of a research institute of Chinese telecom giant Huawei which resembles the number "8". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

An aerial view of the Nice Group, a supplier of daily chemical products, which resembles the number "9". (Photo/Zhou Jiawei)

