'Born to Be Wild' photography exhibition opens in Kunming
(Ecns.cn) 11:11, October 12, 2021
A visitor appreciates the photos at the "Born to Be Wild" photography exhibition in Kunming, Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)
“Born to Be Wild - Biodiversity Through Nordic Lenses” photography exhibition opened in Kunming on Monday. The exhibition was jointly organized by TCG Nordica International Arts Center, Danish Cultural Center in Beijing, Royal Danish Embassy, Embassy of Sweden and Royal Norwegian Embassy, leading the visitors to experience the beauty of biodiversity.
