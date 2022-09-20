Photography festival in ancient Chinese town attracts over 12,000 int'l works

People visit the Pingyao International Photography Festival in Pingyao County of Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2022. The 22nd Pingyao International Photography Festival kicked off here on Monday, displaying works of over 1,200 photographers from home and abroad. This event will last until Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

TAIYUAN, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd Pingyao International Photography Festival kicked off Monday in Pingyao, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site known for its well-preserved ancient architecture, in north China's Shanxi Province.

Themed "A world of light and shadow, for a bright shared future" this year, the week-long festival has attracted more than 12,000 works by 1,200 photographers from 28 countries and regions.

A photo exhibition featuring the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is on display during the festival.

"Pingyao nourishes the exhibition with its profound culture while the exhibition repays the ancient town with a unique photographic art show," said Wei Jiangfeng, director of the organizing committee of the festival.

Launched in 2001, the annual festival has attracted photographers from more than 100 countries and regions, and is considered an important platform for cross-cultural communication.

