Activities held to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:01, March 20, 2023

Actors in olden costumes perform for visitors at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Women in olden costumes perform for visitors at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People enjoy the flower scenery at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Performers play traditional Chinese musical instruments for visitors at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

