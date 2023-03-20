Activities held to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie in Hangzhou, E China
Actors in olden costumes perform for visitors at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Women in olden costumes perform for visitors at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
People enjoy the flower scenery at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Performers play traditional Chinese musical instruments for visitors at Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2023. A series of activities was held here Saturday to celebrate a traditional flower festival or Hua Zhao Jie in Chinese. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
