Villagers mark upcoming "Lixia" in E China

Xinhua) 13:49, May 05, 2023

Villagers make traditional salted duck eggs at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Children learn to make rice pastries at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year.(Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo shows dog-shaped food made from glutinous rice flour by villagers at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Children collect rice from neighbors to make meals at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

