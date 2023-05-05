Villagers mark upcoming "Lixia" in E China
Villagers make traditional salted duck eggs at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Children learn to make rice pastries at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year.(Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo shows dog-shaped food made from glutinous rice flour by villagers at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo shows dog-shaped food made from glutinous rice flour by villagers at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Children collect rice from neighbors to make meals at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Children collect rice from neighbors to make meals at Dingshanhe Village, Tangqi Township, Linping District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023. Villagers mark the upcoming "Lixia", or beginning of summer, by making various kinds of traditional food here. "Lixia" falls on May 6 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Activities held to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie in Hangzhou, E China
- Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run held in Nepal
- Vigorous industry, prospects for cooperation observed at Hangzhou digital trade expo
- Snowy West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
- Photography enthusiast takes aerial pictures of buildings in Hangzhou that resemble numbers
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.