19th China Int'l Cartoon & Animation Festival held in Hangzhou
An installation of the 19th China International Cartoon & Animation Festival is seen in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. The festival will last from June 20 to 24. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
People visit the Industry Expo of the 19th China International Cartoon & Animation Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. The festival will last from June 20 to 24. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A visitor experiences a VR product during the Industry Expo of the 19th China International Cartoon & Animation Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. The festival will last from June 20 to 24. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A visitor is seen at the Industry Expo of the 19th China International Cartoon & Animation Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. The festival will last from June 20 to 24. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
