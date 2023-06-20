19th China Int'l Cartoon & Animation Festival held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 15:53, June 20, 2023

An installation of the 19th China International Cartoon & Animation Festival is seen in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. The festival will last from June 20 to 24. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the Industry Expo of the 19th China International Cartoon & Animation Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. The festival will last from June 20 to 24. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A visitor experiences a VR product during the Industry Expo of the 19th China International Cartoon & Animation Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. The festival will last from June 20 to 24. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

