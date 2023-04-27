Chinese animated family movie to be released in UK, Ireland

Xinhua) 09:06, April 27, 2023

A man stands in front of an electronic poster prior to a press screening of the movie "Guardian Code" in London, Britain, on April 26, 2023.

LONDON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese animated family movie will be on screens in over 300 cinemas across the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland on May 26.

The English-dubbed movie "Guardian Code" is an installment of "Boonie Bears," which is an animated movie series widely recognized by children in China.

"I think it's fun, action-packed and pacy, and it's got a really good storyline to it. I think the best thing about the movie is that it applies to both boys and girls," said Emma Evans, brand licensing manager of the Media Pioneers, at the press screening of the film on Wednesday.

She noted that the characters are very appealing and the film will appeal to a cross-section of people.

In the computer-animated sci-fi comedy film, young bear cubs Briar and Bramble lose their mother in a forest fire, and many years later, they receive news of their mother in a robot research institute.

The theme of the film is family, something that Chinese people value the most, said Liang Xiaobei, managing director of the Media Pioneers, adding that she hopes British audiences will enjoy the movie as much as audiences in China.

The film, set to premiere in London on May 13, is presented by Fantawild Animation Inc. and distributed in the UK and Ireland by the Media Pioneers.

A woman is silhouetted against an electronic poster prior to a press screening of the movie "Guardian Code" in London, Britain, on April 26, 2023.

People attend a press screening of the movie "Guardian Code" in London, Britain, on April 26, 2023.

