Chinese Cartoon Festival opens in Vladivostok, Russia

Xinhua) 11:41, December 13, 2022

Pu Yangfan, the Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok, addresses the opening ceremony of the First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 12, 2022. The First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival opened in Vladivostok on Monday. Three Chinese animated films are screened at two local venues for a period of one week. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Local students attend the opening ceremony of the First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 12, 2022. The First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival opened in Vladivostok on Monday. Three Chinese animated films are screened at two local venues for a period of one week. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This video grab shows people watch the Chinese cartoon "White Snake" at a movie theater during the First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 12, 2022. The First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival opened in Vladivostok on Monday. Three Chinese animated films are screened at two local venues for a period of one week. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

