Chinese Cartoon Festival opens in Vladivostok, Russia
Pu Yangfan, the Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok, addresses the opening ceremony of the First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 12, 2022. The First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival opened in Vladivostok on Monday. Three Chinese animated films are screened at two local venues for a period of one week. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Local students attend the opening ceremony of the First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 12, 2022. The First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival opened in Vladivostok on Monday. Three Chinese animated films are screened at two local venues for a period of one week. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
This video grab shows people watch the Chinese cartoon "White Snake" at a movie theater during the First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 12, 2022. The First Vladivostok Chinese Cartoon Festival opened in Vladivostok on Monday. Three Chinese animated films are screened at two local venues for a period of one week. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin, Erdogan discuss energy cooperation, grain export deal over phone
- 15 oil vessels blocked at Turkish Straits amid EU sanctions on Russian oil
- Russia, U.S. conduct prisoners swap
- Russian, UAE presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
- EU new sanctions target Russia's armed forces, drone supply
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.