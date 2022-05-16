Designer girl turns life into cartoons

(People's Daily App) 16:30, May 16, 2022

A young Chinese girl, named “the sparrow”, took nutrients from traditional culture, integrated traditional Chinese costumes into daily life, and then recorded it in cartoon form. She works at Pixar as a character designer.

In her works, the characters are cheerful and flexible, brimming with smiles. While carrying forward the traditional culture, it also conveys happiness to the audience.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

