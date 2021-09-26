China says no to cartoons with unhealthy content

Xinhua) 09:37, September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's broadcasting authorities have voiced absolute rejection of cartoons that contain plots or footage of violence, blood, vulgarity or pornography.

Service providers of audio-visual web programs are encouraged to create, import and broadcast cartoons that feature positive values and promote virtues of the true, the good and the beautiful, said the National Radio and Television Administration on its website.

The administration urged internet service providers to develop channels and zones healthy for the consumption of children and adolescents, make further efforts in content regulation and program refinement, and help build cyberspace conducive to the growth of young people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)