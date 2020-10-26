Online exhibition of caricatures on fighting COVID-19 organized in Egypt

CAIRO, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Cairo said on Sunday it has organized an online exhibition for caricatures about fight against COVID-19, which has attracted participants from eight countries.

"The exhibition that has been announced in Arabic, Chinese and English languages, has seen positive and active reactions," said Chinese Cultural Counselor to Egypt Shi Yuewen.

Caricaturists from Egypt, Bahrain, India, Palestine, Algeria, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and China have taken part in the exhibition, he added, noting that the youngest participant is only eight years old.

The participants have presented pieces of work under the theme "the global fight against COVID-19 and jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind," Shi added.

Shi said that the organizing committee has chosen ten special works every week to post on the social media platforms of the center, adding that nearly 150 pieces were exhibited which were viewed by almost 100,000 people.

"Those special caricatures have provided the audience with scientific knowledge about the pandemic," Shi said, stressing that the exhibition has an important role in promoting confidence about securing victory against the coronavirus.

Fawzy Morsi, chairman of the Egyptian Caricature Association, highlighted the significant role that the caricaturists can play in the world fight against COVID-19.

"Caricaturists across the world have faced the virus with comic works that increased people's awareness of the pandemic and provided guidelines to face it," Morsi said.

"The virus crisis has impacted the whole world, with no country being able to escape its impacts," said Liao Ziyu, a Chinese caricaturist who took part in the exhibition.

His piece titled "communication" embodies the subject of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said, stressing the need for enhancing unity among the countries for fighting the virus.

Other artists also gave much attention to the hard endeavors made by the health workers in the anti-virus battle.

"I wanted to send a message of assurance to the world. Don't be scared, we will reach calmness and safety again," said Darius Daburosky, an artist from Poland.