China's first national cartoon-themed museum opens
China Comic and Animation Museum, the first national animation museum in China, was recently opened to the public in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.
(Photo/Guangming Daily)
The site for the national-level museum was approved by the National Radio and Television Administration and the China Animation Association. Located on the bank of Baima Lake in Binjiang district, Hangzhou, the 30,382-square-meter museum resembles an auspicious cloud.
(Photo/Guangming Daily)
(Photo/Guangming Daily)
The museum features over 20,000 paintings, scripts, journals, models and accessories related to animation works. In addition to exhibition halls, the museum also houses theatres, libraries, audio-visual rooms, and other supporting facilities.
Digital interaction is readily accessible in the museum. At the entrance of the museum hall stands a statue of a golden monkey with a golden hoop stick, which was designed by the well-known art master Han Meilin. The statue can also interact with visitors.
(Photo/Guangming Daily)
(Photo/Guangming Daily)
(Photo/Guangming Daily)
At an exhibition hall, unique types of animation with Chinese characteristics such as paper-cut, water-and-ink and puppet animation are available for the public to enjoy.
It is reported that the China Comic and Animation Museum is a key project of the Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt in Zhejiang province, and it is also a major measure being taken by the CPC Hangzhou municipal committee and municipal government to build the city into a "national cultural and creative center" and "animation capital".
(Photo/Guangming Daily)
