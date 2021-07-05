China's first national cartoon-themed museum opens

July 05, 2021

China Comic and Animation Museum, the first national animation museum in China, was recently opened to the public in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

The site for the national-level museum was approved by the National Radio and Television Administration and the China Animation Association. Located on the bank of Baima Lake in Binjiang district, Hangzhou, the 30,382-square-meter museum resembles an auspicious cloud.

The museum features over 20,000 paintings, scripts, journals, models and accessories related to animation works. In addition to exhibition halls, the museum also houses theatres, libraries, audio-visual rooms, and other supporting facilities.

Digital interaction is readily accessible in the museum. At the entrance of the museum hall stands a statue of a golden monkey with a golden hoop stick, which was designed by the well-known art master Han Meilin. The statue can also interact with visitors.

At an exhibition hall, unique types of animation with Chinese characteristics such as paper-cut, water-and-ink and puppet animation are available for the public to enjoy.

It is reported that the China Comic and Animation Museum is a key project of the Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt in Zhejiang province, and it is also a major measure being taken by the CPC Hangzhou municipal committee and municipal government to build the city into a "national cultural and creative center" and "animation capital".

