Testing program provides valuable experience for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 15:56, August 11, 2023

HANGZHOU, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games have entered their final stage after the conclusion of BMX cycling test event wrapped up the "Exciting Hangzhou" sports testing series.

On July 9, 2021, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center's main stadium, often referred to as the "Giant Lotus" because of its lotus flower design, played host to the "Exciting Hangzhou" Track and Field Invitational Tournament, marking the beginning of the testing program.

From March to late July, 51 testing events were successfully held, some reaching the international level.

"This is the best venue I have experienced in the past three Asian Games," said Tokyo Olympic champion Wang Shun during the National Swimming Championships at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in May.

The dedication of the venue operation team didn't go unnoticed.

"The staff here were very warm-hearted and made us feel at home," penned Inner Mongolia athlete Xu Xinyi in a letter, recounting her experience at the National Triathlon Championship held at Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre.

From this point, each competition venue will adopt a closed-off management approach, gearing up for the final preparations for the Games.

