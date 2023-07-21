In pics: Fuxing bullet train designed for Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, NE China

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the interior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the interior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

