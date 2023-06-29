We Are China

A close look at Media Village for Hangzhou Asian Games in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 16:38, June 29, 2023

Reporters from home and abroad visit the Media Village for Hangzhou Asian Games in east China's Zhejiang Province, June 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Covering an area about 660,000 square meters, the village will provide accommodation, catering, leisure and entertainment services for about 5,000 media staff during the Asian Games.

The Asian Games are set for September 23 to October 8.

