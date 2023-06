We Are China

In pics: Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village

Xinhua) 16:48, June 16, 2023

Photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows an interior view of the gym at Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows an interior view of the Athlete Dinning Hall at Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A coach lifts a barbell at the gym of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Media visit the Polyclinic of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

