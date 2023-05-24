Philippines to send around 400 athletes to Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:55, May 24, 2023

MANILA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines is to send around 400 athletes to the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino said on Tuesday.

Tolentino told a forum that the POC has started making the list of athletes to compete in the Asian Games scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

The Philippines finished fifth in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, garnering 58 gold, 85 silver and 117 bronze medals with 840 athletes to the sub-regional sports competition.

Tolentino said that the Philippines wants to keep up the winning streak in the forthcoming Asian Games.

