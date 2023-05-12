Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event held in Iran

Xinhua) 08:41, May 12, 2023

People participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Participates react with a mascot of Hangzhou Asian Games during the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Young runners pose with medals after the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Participates react with mascots of Hangzhou Asian Games during the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Participates react with a mascot of Hangzhou Asian Games during the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

