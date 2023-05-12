Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event held in Iran
People participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Participates react with a mascot of Hangzhou Asian Games during the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Young runners pose with medals after the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Participates react with mascots of Hangzhou Asian Games during the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Participates react with a mascot of Hangzhou Asian Games during the Hangzhou Asian Games fun run event at National Olympic Academy of Iran in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
Related Stories
- China women's softball team eyes World Cup Finals berth, Asian Games gold
- Hangzhou Asiad culture promotion activities held in Beijing
- Hangzhou ready to stage Asian Games, upgrade public fitness
- Ningbo kicks off relay race to ignite excitement for Asian Games
- Lightshow illuminates Hangzhou to greet the forthcoming Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.