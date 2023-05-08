China women's softball team eyes World Cup Finals berth, Asian Games gold

Xinhua) 15:06, May 08, 2023

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Returning from the Women's Softball Asia Cup with a silver medal in April, China's women's softball team re-assembled after a one-week break and is now busy preparing for their next goal - a ticket to the 2024 World Cup Finals and a gold at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games on home soil.

China crushed world No. 3 Chinese Taipei 11-1 to make the Asia Cup final in Incheon, South Korea before losing 6-0 to Olympic champion Japan. China head coach Tang Changdong said this valuable experience boosted the confidence and morale of the team.

"Returning to international competitions after a long hiatus, we now have a clear understanding of our position - we are a powerhouse in Asia," Tang told Xinhua. "We have developed our own style of play and made breakthroughs in offense."

The 55-year-old also pointed out things to work on in current and future training camps after taking on top teams in Asia.

"Firstly, we need to improve our batting under pressure. Secondly, we did not make wise choices in complicated situations in some matches, and I could see my players were hesitating. Thirdly, our pitchers need to increase their pitching velocity, and finally, we must improve our understanding of games," said Tang, who underlined the last point.

"Softball does require physical qualities and skills, but it's more about a mind game," he explained. "That's why I hope the players not only work hard physically, but train and play with their heart and brain, so that they could gain deeper understanding about softball games along the process."

The trip to Incheon also secured China's berth in the World Cup group stage where they will face Spain, Cuba, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico and South Africa in Group B in July. The top two teams from each group, plus two wildcards, will advance to the eight-team 2024 World Cup Finals in Italy.

Tang said that China is determined to be one of them. "Our target is to finish as top two and secure a ticket to the World Cup Finals next year," he said, adding that he expected tough matches against the Netherlands and Puerto Rico.

Higher on the agenda for the team is the Hangzhou Asian Games to be held later this year. Tang, who was a coach of the silver medal-winning team at the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010, eyed no less than that.

"I hope through the Asian Games we can firmly establish ourselves as a powerhouse in Asia. Japan is the Olympic champion, but we are capable of challenging them, and we will give our all for that," he vowed.

China won three consecutive golds at the Asiad from 1990 to 1998, and Tang voiced his hope to restore the team's glory.

"We hope to win the gold medal, there's no way back," he said.

