Manufacturer busy with producing mascot toys for Hangzhou Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 16:52, March 17, 2023

Workers pack plush toys of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games mascot at a factory in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

The mascots, "Memories of Jiangnan" consist of three figures, Chen Chen, Cong Cong and Lian Lian, featuring Hangzhou's three World Heritage sites, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Culture, the West Lake and the Grand Canal. The production process consists of 12 steps, and each worker can produce 30 mascots per day.

