Drone show staged to mark 200-day countdown of Hangzhou Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 14:38, March 08, 2023

A light show featuring Hangzhou's iconic attractions is staged with 500 drones to mark the 200-day countdown of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games at Hangzhou Olymic Sports Center Stadium, nicknamed "the Big Lotus", east China's Zhejiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

