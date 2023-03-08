Home>>
Drone show staged to mark 200-day countdown of Hangzhou Asian Games
(Ecns.cn) 14:38, March 08, 2023
A light show featuring Hangzhou's iconic attractions is staged with 500 drones to mark the 200-day countdown of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games at Hangzhou Olymic Sports Center Stadium, nicknamed "the Big Lotus", east China's Zhejiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
